Bhubaneswar: The state government has engaged Grant Thornton, a multinational professional services network, to evaluate the projects being implemented by utilising District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in Odisha.

The multinational agency will assist the state government in evaluating the DMF projects in Angul, Jharsuguda and Jajpur districts.

Senior officials of Grant Thornton attended an inception workshop on the concurrent evaluation of DMF projects, chaired by Development Commissioner Anu Garg in the Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here today.

Senior officials of several government departments, including Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and Rural Development, were present at the workshop.

Collectors of Angul, Jajpur and Jharsuguda attended the workshop virtually.

The officials held detailed discussions on proper evaluation of various developmental projects being implemented by utilizing the DMF funds.

The district administrations of Jajpur, Angul and Jharsuguda have implemented various projects to provide drinking water, quality education, road communication, housing and other facilities to the people of mineral-bearing areas.

The multinational agency will assist the state government to evaluate those projects and suggest various ways for socio-economic development of the local residents.

The state government has asked the officials to complete the evaluation process by September this year.