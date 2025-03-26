Bhubaneswar: The Railways has revised the schedule of Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela (20835/20836) Vande Bharat Express to enhance passenger convenience.

As per the revised schedule, the Vande Bharat Express will now run daily except Tuesday. Earlier, the train was running all days in a week except Saturday.

The new schedule will come into force in June this year. “Tuesday will be the weekly off day for Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express from June 3. Similarly, Saturday will be an operational day for the train from June 7,” said the Railways in a statement today.

However, there will be no change in the timings and stoppages of the train from either direction, it added.

As usual, Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express (20836) will leave Puri at 0500 hrs and arrive at Rourkela at 1245 hrs.

Similarly, Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express (20835) will leave Rourkela at 1410 hrs and reach Puri at 2140 hrs.