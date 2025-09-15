Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) has directed all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) in Odisha to intensify action against road safety violators, with special focus on individuals making reels or videos while driving. The directive was issued following instructions from Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

As part of the crackdown, the Khordha Additional RTO, in coordination with police and RTOs from Jagatsinghpur and Bhubaneswar-I, seized a vehicle that was used for filming a reel in front of a school in Haldia, Khordha. A viral video had shown the driver performing stunts in a moving vehicle without holding the steering wheel. Following this, the driver was fined, and steps have been initiated to suspend his driving licence and cancel the vehicle’s registration certificate.

In another incident, the Bhubaneswar-II RTO detained a motorcycle used by a couple to shoot a reel. Proceedings have begun to penalise the driver and suspend his licence.

Separately, authorities cancelled the registration certificate of a truck involved in a fatal accident near Bariniputa in Koraput district. The driver’s licence has also been suspended. The mishap, which resulted in the death of a woman, was traced to the driver operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He has since been detained, and action has been taken under the Motor Vehicles Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).