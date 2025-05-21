Bhubaneswar: An Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Development Department in Odisha was dismissed from service following his conviction in a bribery case.

Srikanta Kumar Mahunta, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Works at Basudevpur sub-division in Bhadrak district was dismissed from government service by the competent authority as per the provision of OCS (CCA) Rules, 1962, said the Vigilance Department in a statement today.

A Special Vigilance Court in Cuttack convicted Mahunta in the bribery case and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.

Mahunta had been accused of demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from a contractor to facilitate the measurement of a PMGSY road project during his tenure as Assistant Engineer of Rural Works at Pattamundai sub-disvision in Kendrapara district in 2011.

A chargesheet had been filed against Mahunta in the Special Vigilance Court in Cuttack.

The Vigilance Department had approached the competent authority to take appropriate action against Mahunta following his conviction in the bribery case.