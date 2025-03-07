Puri (Odisha): To promote 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', international sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on Thursday worked for six hours to create a sand sculpture, spreading awareness among the people about the importance of Jan Aushadhi centres across the country. The 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' is celebrated on March 7 to raise awareness about the welfare scheme called Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and promote the use of quality generic drugs available at cheap and affordable prices across Jan Aushadi Kendras opened in several districts and states in the country.

To celebrate this day, week-long events are organised across the country from March 1 to 7 to support this noble initiative. Speaking to IANS about the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', Sudarshan Patnaik said that 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' is celebrated on March 7 and this year's theme is 'Daam Kaam Dawai Uttam'. "In sync with this theme of the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', I created a sand sculpture highlighting the benefits of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'.

This initiative of PM Narendra Modi is a great initiative for the country and its citizens. Therefore to highlight this, I have made a sand sculpture. You will also see PM Modi in this sculpture. It took me around five to six hours to make this sand art." The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings. The aim of this initiative is to provide quality medicines to the common man at affordable prices through dedicated stores called Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The main objective of this welfare scheme is to make quality generic medicines available to every citizen at cheaper rates. Apart from educating the people about the benefits of generic medicines, emphasising that being sold at cheaper rates does not mean compromising on the quality of medicines. This initiative aims to dispel the misconception that higher prices indicate better quality. Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana has made a significant contribution in providing quality medicines to the common man at affordable prices, thereby ensuring access to health services in every corner of the country.

