Bhubaneswar: Following reinstallation of Jagannath Dham signage at Digha Jagannath Temple, renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

Expressing his deep concern over use of 'Jagannath Dham' by West Bengal government for the newly-built Jagannath Temple at Digha, Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is the former Managing Committee Member of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, said that the West Bengal government's decision to refer the Jagnnath temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham' has hurt religious sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath.

"While the construction of a new temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath is truly commendable and appreciated, the reference to it as 'Jagannath Dham' has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of His (Lord Jagannath) devotees around the world. As per our sacred scriptures, there is only one recognised Jagannath Dham, which is in Puri, Odisha. Using this revered title for any other location may cause religious confusion and runs contrary to the longstanding spiritual traditions and cultural heritage of Hinduism," he wrote.

He requested Prime Minister Modi to consider taking appropriate action to preserve the rich Jagannath culture.

Earlier, he had written to Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb regarding the matter.