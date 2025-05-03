Puri: With the controversy continued after inauguration of the Jagannath Temple at Digha, internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha sought Puri King's intervention over use of 'Jagannath Dham' for the temple in West Bengal.

Expressing discontent heavily over use of Jagannath Dham for the newly built Digha Jagannath temple, he wrote to Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is the Chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Puri, requesting him to consider taking appropriate action.

"The construction of a new temple dedicated to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath is truly commendable and appreciated, the reference to it as 'Jagannath Dham' has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of His (Lord Jagannath) devotees around the world. As per our sacred scriptures (Shastras), there is only one organised Jagannath Dham, which is in Puri, Odisha. Using this revered title for any other location may cause religious confusion and runs contrary to the long-standing spiritual traditions and cultural heritage of Hinduism," Pattnaik wrote.

He urged the King to take sincere efforts to preserve the rich Jagannath culture.

Notably, the sand artist has been objecting the use of Jagannath Dham for the Jagannath temple, which was recently inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Digha.

The former Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee member had requested to West Bengal CM not to refer the Digha temple to as 'Dham'.