Koraput: Amid tall claims of boosting the State healthcare infrastructure in remote areas, a critically hurt patient was treated under cell phone light by a peon in the absence of a doctor at a government hospital in Odisha's Koraput district.

The incident, which took place at Lamataput Community health Centre in Mahakuma late on Monday night, has sparked outrage among people after a video of the patient's plight went viral on social media.

As per reports, the patient - an accident victim - was rushed to the CHC for first-aid treatment. But on reaching the hospital, they found that that there was power outage due to heavy rains. To add to their ordeal, there was no hospital attendant or doctor present.

With no help at sight, the medical peon attended to the patient and stitched up his wounds under mobile flashlight.

In the video clip, the peon was seen examining and dressing the wounds of the patient with cell phone torch as the casualty ward was in complete darkness.

"It is shameful that despite the Government boasting about robust healthcare in rural areas, this is the plight of the common man," said a local.

"While we see so many claims of better medical facilities reaching people, it is unacceptable that government hospitals are so badly equipped. Be it lack of doctors or even basic amenities like power backup, it is the patient who suffers," said another local.

Meanwhile, no hospital authority was available to comment in this matter.