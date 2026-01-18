Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Bargarh district today arrested two persons, including a Sarpanch, in connection with an incident in which a sand-laden truck rammed the vehicle of Padmapur Sub-Collector Sneha Arugula on January 12.

Jagdalpur police in Bargarh arrested Bhainsadarha Sarpanch Manoj Pradhan and his aide Azzahruddin Khan on the basis of a complaint lodged by Junior Mining Officer Chandan Sahu.

A sand-laden heavy truck had rammed the vehicle of the Sub-Collector while she was on her way to Padmapur from Jagdalpur in Bargarh.

The truck hit the Sub-Collector’s vehicle near Saraikela sand ghat at around 9.30 am on January 12. The police had earlier arrested the driver of the truck and launched a probe into the incident.

The cops today arrested Bhainsadarha Sarpanch Manoj Pradhan, who is also the leaseholder of Saraikela sand ghat, and his aide Azzahruddin Khan of Bargarh.

“Our probe is under way. The arrested Sarpanch and his aide have been produced in a local court,” said Jagdalpur police IIC Abhimanyu Durga.