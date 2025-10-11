Bargarh: In an unusual move, a sarpanch from Odisha’s Bargarh district resigned from his post, stating that he would rather earn his livelihood by driving an autorickshaw than continue holding a political position.

“I am an autorickshaw driver. Circumstances led me to take charge as Sarpanch, but I no longer wish to continue in this post. My family depends on me, and this position no longer interests me. Therefore, I am stepping down,” wrote Sarat Kumbhar, Sarpanch-in-charge of Barhagoda Gram Panchayat, in his resignation letter submitted to the Sub-Collector.

According to reports, Kumbhar, who hails from Barhagoda village, was initially elected as a ward member during the panchayat elections. Later, he was appointed as Naib Sarpanch, and following the demise of the elected Sarpanch, he was entrusted with the additional charge of leading the panchayat.

Sources said Kumbhar recently received death threats after he allegedly refused to sign certain documents. The incident reportedly pushed him to reconsider his role and ultimately resign from his position.

In his letter, Kumbhar expressed that he found more dignity and peace in his work as an autorickshaw driver than in navigating the pressures and conflicts of local politics.