Bhubaneswar: The elections for various posts of Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack city will be held in April this year.

The polls for various office bearers of the SCBMCH JDA will be held after a gap of six years. The state government has not conducted the students’ union elections in higher education institutions, including the SCBMCH, since 2018.

In the absence of the elections, the office bearers of SCBMCH JDA were selected after 2018.

This year, the authorities have decided to conduct the polls for the office bearers of SCBMCH JDA. Dr Jayant Kumar Panda, a professor at the Medicine department, has been designated as the election officer, reports said.

The elections for eight posts of office bearers of SCBMCH JDA will be held in April this year. The posts as president, vice-president, general secretary, treasurer, editor, secretary academic society, secretary dramatic society and hostel secretary.

The postgraduate (PG) students of the medical college can submit their nominations for the eight posts of JDA.

As per the guidelines, the PG students willing to file nominations must have cleared all the dues of the college and he must be within 22 to 30 years of age.

Besides, the students should have at least 75 per cent attendance.

The nomination forms for the polls will be issued on April 2. The candidates can file their nominations on April 5 and they can withdraw the same before 5 pm on April 7.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on April 8. The elections will be held from 10 am to 4 pm on April 10. Votes will be counted and results will be announced on the same day, reports added.