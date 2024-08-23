Bhubaneswar: The Junior Doctors’ Association of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Odisha’s Cuttack city has decided to call off its protest over the RG Kar Medical College incident in Kolkata.

The junior doctors of SCBMCH decided to end their nine-day protest and resume duties following the assurance from the Supreme Court of India and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state.

“The junior doctors of SCB have resolved to end the protest in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court and assurance from the Health Department. They will resume their duties immediately,” said the association in a press release today.

The association has expressed its gratitude to the Supreme Court for acknowledging the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the larger issue of healthcare workers' safety and security across the nation. It also appreciated the establishment of the National Task Force to address these concerns.

The association praised the Health Department for its assurance to fulfill the demands of the junior doctors.

However, the association has made it clear that the junior doctors will continue their symbolic protest after the duty hours till the justice delivered in the RG Kar incident and safety guidelines are properly enforced in health facilities.

Notably, a woman junior doctor was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.