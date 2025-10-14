Cuttack: Tension prevailed after medical students from Cuttack SCB-MCH were allegedly attacked and beaten after they arrived for an event at MKCG hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district.

As per reports,more than 110 students from SCB MCH along with their counterparts from VIMSAR Burla had gone to MKCG Medical College and Hospital Berhampur for a duty meet programme held annually among medical institutions.

But instead of being welcomed on arrival, the students were attacked and beaten up by colleagues from the host college.

The buses were also vandalised with glasses smashed with pelting stones. A few of the students sustained injuries in the seemingly unprovoked attack. The reason behind the assault has still not come to the fore. It is suspected that past enmity could have triggered the violence as last year, SCB Medical College had hosted the event.

After returning back to respective hostels, security was beefed up at SCB Medical College. The victim students too remained tight-lipped about the incident and refrained from making any comments. Some of themwere seen with bandage wraps on various parts of their bodies, indicating the serious nature of the attack.

The incident also triggered outrage and concern among guardians, highlighting the crucial need for safety and security of students pursuing education away from their homes.