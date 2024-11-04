Bhubaneswar: After MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, allegations of ragging have come to the fore at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

A first-year MBBS student of SCBMCH has alleged that he was subjected to ragging by one of his seniors.

The victim levelled allegations against a final-year MBBS student of the institute.

Taking the issue seriously, the authorities of SCBMCH launched a probe into the incident and convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee.

The authorities may soon summon the victim as well as the accused student to depose before the anti-ragging committee, sources said.

Notably, five MBBS fourth-year students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital were expelled from the hostel for allegedly meting out ragging to some second-year students of the institute some days ago.

The accused students were also rusticated from the campus for six months.

The guardians of the victims had lodged a complaint in this regard with the anti-ragging cell of the National Medical Council (NMC). They haD also raised the issue with the authorities of the medical college.

As per the complaint, the second-year MBBS students were disrobed and assaulted by their seniors some days ago.

Besides, they were subjected to mental torture and harassment by the senior students. It has been further alleged that the senior students had hurled expletives towards the second-year MBBS students.