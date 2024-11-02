Bhubaneswar: The Headmaster of a school in Jajpur district was placed under suspension on charges of irregularities in mid-day meal for students.

The Directorate of Secondary Education suspended Headmaster of the Jhadeshwari Govt High School, Hemant Kumar Dehury for his alleged involvement in the irregularities.

During the suspended period Dehury will be at the office of the District Education Officer, Jajpur.

Few days back, allegations were levelled Dehury had been giving rice and salt to students in the mid-day meal. The department had launched a probe after a written complaint.

Official sources said the department suspended Dehury on basis of the inquiry report.