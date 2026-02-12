Kishannagar: A Class IX student of Chintamani Government School in Kishannagar area of Odisha's Cuttack district was hospitalised after his class teacher allegedly forced him to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for remaining absent from school.

According to the student’s father, Abhiram Pani of Praharajpur, his son had been absent for a few days in January. When he returned to school on February 2, the class teacher reportedly asked him to do 100 sit-ups in the classroom.

The boy did not inform his family about the punishment after returning home. However, later in the night, his knees began to swell, and he complained of severe pain. He was unable to walk and developed small blisters on both legs in the area covered by his socks.

Family members initially gave him medicines, but his condition did not improve. Pani later met the school’s headmistress and lodged a complaint. He alleged that the matter was not taken seriously by the school authorities.

Two days ago, the concerned teacher visited the boy’s house to check on his health and then left, the father said.

As the student’s condition worsened, his father and uncle took him to a private hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday and brought him back home with medicines. They later approached the Kishannagar police station and lodged a complaint. The Inspector in Charge advised them to first admit the boy to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for proper treatment.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Quoting doctors, the boy’s father said his son is suffering from a rare medical condition triggered by excessive physical strain.

It is learnt that on the same day, the teacher had also made five to six other students perform sit-ups as punishment. Some parents have reportedly met the headmistress and raised objections over the incident.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.