Bhubaneswar: Schools in Odisha’s Ganjam district will hold morning classes on Saturdays as the winter season is almost over in the state.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Ganjam has sent a communique to the headmasters of all government and government-aided elementary and secondary schools to hold morning classes on Saturdays.

“Now, the winter season is almost over. As such, there is no further necessity of conduct of Saturday classes in day shift. Therefore, you are instructed to take steps for conduct of Saturday classes in the morning session as usual,” read the communique.

The Ganjam district administration, on December 18 last year, had asked the schools to conduct classes in day shift instead of morning classes on Saturdays in view of the prevailing cold weather conditions across Odisha.

The headmasters of the schools had been asked to conduct classes on all working days (Monday to Saturday) in day shift as per the normal timings.