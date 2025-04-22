Bhubaneswar: With daytime temperatures continuing to rise across Odisha, the State Government is likely to announce summer vacations for schools within the next two days. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said today that a proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, recommending closure of schools until May 6 as an initial measure.

"The Chief Minister is expected to take a decision within a day or two," the Minister stated.

Pujari further added if the heatwave situation worsens, Anganwadi centres may also be closed. "Dry food will be delivered to children at their doorsteps as part of the contingency plan," he said.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department earlier empowered District Collectors to take decisions on school closures based on prevailing local weather conditions.

Currently, schools across the State are operating in morning shifts to help students.

Per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in the State today, reaching 45.4 degrees Celsius by 1 PM.

Issuing an orange warning for several districts, the Meteorological Centre stated that a severe heatwave is very likely to prevail at one or two places in Jharsuguda district till April 24. Additionally, heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, and Sambalpur during the same period.

The heatwave is also likely to persist in Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Sonepur districts from 8:30 AM on April 23 to 8:30 AM on April 24.