Bhubaneswar: The state government will set up a Science City in Bhubaneswar to promote science and technology in Odisha. This was revealed by Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

“The state government is introducing several measures for development of science and technology in Odisha. The government will establish a Science City in Bhubaneswar,” said the Minister.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal for allocation of 100 acres land in the capital city for establishment of the Science City, revealed the Minister.

“At present, a few states in India have Science Cities. I have visited Science Cities in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Soon, we will have our own Science City in Bhubaneswar. The facility will display various scientific inventions and innovations for our students as well as common people,” said Patra.

Besides, the state government is taking steps for the establishment of a mega biotechnology park in the capital city.

“We will invite big players in the biotechnology sector to open their units at the proposed park. There will adequate facility for research and development (R&D) at the park,” Patra added.

According to the Minister, the state government will set up a few more planetariums in Odisha.

“We have now five planetariums. Three mores will be dedicated to the people very soon. In addition to this, steps are being taken to open four more such facility in the state. The government will set up science centres in all 30 districts of Odisha,” Patra said.