Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable achievement for Odisha, several scientists and researchers from the state have been featured in the prestigious ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list compiled by Stanford University.

The list includes 20 researchers from SOA University, 18 from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, six from KIIT, two each from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur, OUAT, OUTR, and Sambalpur University, and one each from CIPET, FM University, Ravenshaw University, GIET University, Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar, CIFA-Bhubaneswar, and Sri Sri University.

Among the notable entries is Prof. Luna Samanta from Ravenshaw University, who currently heads the Department of Zoology.

The ranking, released annually by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier and Scopus, evaluates scientists based on standardised citation metrics such as total citations, h-index, co-authorship, and overall impact across disciplines.

Covering 22 main science fields and 174 sub-fields, the list identifies the top two per cent of scientists globally.