Bhubaneswar: A section officer of office of Sub Divisional Veterinary Officer (SDVO) in Puri was caught while he was taking bribe, said Odisha Vigilance today.

Manoj Mohanty, the Section Officer posted at Office of SDVO, Puri, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe amount of Rs 6,000 from a staff for processing drawl of Electric Vehicle (EV) advance in favour of him and three others.

According to reports, the government had already sanctioned a requisite amount in favour of the staff. However, Mohanty was delaying the process of drawl and demanded bribe of Rs 6,000 to withdraw the sanctioned amount.

Left with no other option, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance following which the sleuths of the anti-corruption wing nabbed the official while receiving the bribe amount from the complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

Following the recovery, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations of Mohanty from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 10/2025, U/s 7 of PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against accused Manoj Mohanty and investigation is in progress.