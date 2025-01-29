Bhubaneswar: Odisha has attracted investment proposals of ₹4.33 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, said Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo today.

On the second day of the event, Singh Deo chaired the Sectoral Session on ‘Renewable Energy for Viksit Odisha’, where key agreements were signed to boost the state’s clean energy infrastructure.

The Odisha government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies like Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), NLC India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), ONGC Tripura, and REC Limited. These partnerships aim to accelerate renewable energy projects across the state.

Work on these projects is expected to begin within seven months. Odisha, which has set an ambitious investment target of ₹5 lakh crore through the conclave, has already secured over ₹4 lakh crore in the renewable energy sector alone, the Deputy CM said.