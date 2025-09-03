Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,655 crore at the ongoing Semicon India-2025 conference in New Delhi. The MoUs were inked on the opening day of the three-day conference on Tuesday.

The MoUs were signed with TopTrack Hi-Tech PCB Pvt. Ltd, which will invest Rs 1,005 crore in an advanced printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing facility, and Sancode Technologies Limited, which plans a Rs 1,650 crore facility with support from its global partners.

“These engagements mark a decisive step in positioning Odisha as a preferred global destination for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a social media post today.

With landmark projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, along with the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing & Fabless Policy 2025 and the Electronics Component Manufacturing (ECM) Policy 2025, the state government is committed to building a world-class ecosystem for innovation, manufacturing, and investment in semiconductors and electronics, he added.

“Odisha showcased its vision to emerge as India’s next powerhouse in semiconductors and advanced electronics at Semicon India-2025, New Delhi. I had the privilege to inaugurate the Odisha pavilion at the conference,” Majhi said.

The Odisha delegation, led by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling, held discussions with companies like Thomson Computing, Ineuu, ASP Semicon, VVDN Technologies, Brandworks, InSemi (an Infosys company), Felcon Ltd, and Intel on the second day of the conference on Wednesday.

The sessions covered proposals in EV and solar manufacturing, flat panel displays, data centres, PCB and smart meter production, semiconductors, fintech hardware, product design, AI skilling, and affordable learning devices, said the state government in a statement.

The companies appreciated Odisha’s proactive policies and expressed strong interest in establishing units, R&D centres, and skilling initiatives in the state. To take forward these partnerships, MoUs were signed with ASP India and Area Group, underscoring Odisha’s growing prominence as a hub for electronics and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the sessions, Mahaling, said, “Odisha is one of the most progressive states in India, with a clear vision to become a leading hub for semiconductors and emerging technologies. We are committed to making skilling a top priority, ensuring that our young workforce is fully equipped for the jobs of the future. Odisha’s business-friendly environment, supported by several forward-looking policies, provides unparalleled opportunities for companies looking to invest and grow. We invite global partners to join hands with us and leverage the unique advantages that Odisha has to offer.”

Moreover, four dedicated roundtable discussions were held with partner countries — Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, and the Netherlands — focusing on unlocking bilateral opportunities, advancing resilience, and deepening industry-to-industry collaborations in semiconductors, added the state government.