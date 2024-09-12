Bhubaneswar: While issuing the fresh detailed guidelines for re-engagement of retired employees, the Odisha Government today stated the selection will made on basis of the recommendations of a committee under chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

However, the decision of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be the final one as the committee recommendations will be sent to him the approval.

The General Administration and Public Grievance department in a notification stated advertisement will be issued for the re-engagement. The selection committee formed by the Government comprises of Chief Secretary as the President, Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary of Finance Department as the members and Secretary of the concerned department for which re-engagement will be done as the Convener Member.

The notification further stated, if the committee gets satisfied with the reasons for re-engagement a retired employee of the Odisha Government as presented by the Secretary of the concerned department, then the committee will recommend for approval.

The re-engagement will be initially for one year. If the Government gets satisfied with the performance of a retired employee, the re-engagement contract will be renewed every year for up to three years, the notification mentioned.

The retired employee should be not aged above 65. The re-engagement will be done against vacant posts for which regular employment would not have started, the notification read.

In case, the Government does not get satisfied with the performance of a re-engaged employee, the authorities could terminate the contract with a one-month notice, it stated.

The State Governemnt repealed the 2014 resolution on re-engagement of retired employees.