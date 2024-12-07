Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a self-proclaimed godman was arrested for allegedly raping a tribal woman on the pretext of treating her with traditional medicine at Rairakhol in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

The accused was identified as Prafulla Mahala, a resident of Bhalaipadar village within Manamunda police limits of Boudh district. As per reports, Mahala had been claiming to be a spiritual leader since many years and was living in an ashram at Baishnabjholi in Rairakhol. When the woman approached him for some health concerns, he allegedly intoxicated her and then raped her.

Though she subsequently managed to escape, her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to Rairakhol hospital. However, she reached out to the police and filed a complaint acting on which police started probe and nabbed the accused.

Official sources said Mahala has refuted the allegations of raping or giving any sort of medication to the tribal woman. They also shared that the victim had prior acquaintance with the godman.

Meanwhile, police said the accused is in custody for interrogation and further details will be shared after medical examination of the victim.

Investigation is underway.