Cuttack: A self-styled godman, Kaibalya Jani, was arrested on Saturday by a police team from Dhenkanal at his ashram in Sompada under Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district for his alleged involvement in kidnapping a woman.

The victim, a resident of Bhapur area in Dhenkanal district, was reported missing by her father on October 7. Following the complaint lodged at the Bhapur police outpost, the police team raided Jani's ashram with the assistance of the Tigiria police.

Jani, who was reportedly performing a special puja for Dussehra at the time of the raid, was interrogated about the woman's abduction. However, he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, leading to his arrest.

During the search of the ashram premises, police found objectionable items inside his vehicle. Furthermore, intimate photographs showing Jani in compromising positions with the woman were also found.

The police have seized Jani's car and other materials found during the raid as part of their ongoing investigation into the matter.