Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sent a team of farmers and officials of the Agriculture Department to Malaysia on an exposure visit.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, today flagged off the seven-day international exposure visit at Krushi Bhavan in the capital city here.

The 28-member team comprising 14 progressive farmers and equal number of officials of the Agriculture Department will spend seven days (April 19 to April 26) in Malaysia and study details on advanced horticulture and climate-resilient agriculture.

Hon’ble Dy CM Shri @KVSinghDeo1 flagged off a 7-day international exposure visit of progressive farmers & officials to Malaysia under OIIPCRA at Krushi Bhavan. The visit aims to enhance knowledge on advanced horticulture & climate-resilient agriculture. @arvindpadhee pic.twitter.com/qIrInERFDw — କୃଷି ବିଭାଗ, ଓଡ଼ିଶା (@krushibibhag) April 18, 2025

“The Union Government has set a target to double the income of farmers in the country. The Odisha government in collaboration with NABARD and some other institutes is sending 14 progressive farmers and equal number of officials to Malaysia on an exposure visit. The 28-member team will study the cropping pattern and advanced horticulture in Malaysia during the seven-day exposure visit,” said Singh Deo.

After studying the cropping pattern and advanced horticulture in Malaysia, the members of the team will submit separate reports describing their opinions and suggestions for adopting similar agricultural practices in Odisha.

“The farmers and officials have been asked to submit their reports on daily basis during their Malaysia tour. They will submit their final reports to the state government within three days after returning from their exposure visit,” said Singh Deo.

On the occasion, Singh Deo highlighted Odisha's achievements in fruit and vegetable exports. He also mentioned that Odisha ranks fourth in supplying rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee spoke about Odisha's agricultural development, including the record production of 14.3 million tonnes of food grains and 14.48 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables last year. He also mentioned the state's successful export of various produce to countries in Middle East and Europe.