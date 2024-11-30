Baripada: In a tragic mishap, at least four persons died while three others suffered critical injuries in a series of accidents by a truck at various places in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district here today.

The incident took place at separate locations in Tiring and Bagdega blocks of the district in the morning.

As per reports, the truck, plying on NH 220 through the district, rammed into people and vehicles at various places in the two blocks resulting in the death of four persons. The first accident took place at Bada Dalima Chhak within Tiring police limits where the truck hit three pedestrians during their morning walk. While one of them died on the spot, two others sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalised.

The same truck then crashed into an autorickshaw at Bagdega in Bahalda, killing the driver as well the couple travelling in it. The truck driver too sustained critical injuries.

Sources said the driver was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in an unconscious state and is undergoing treatment in a critical state. The vehicle has been detained and investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.