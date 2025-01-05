Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town have suspended a servitor over indiscipline at the 12th century shrine.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has suspended Mukha Pakhala servitor Biswanath Khuntia from the shrine service for three months for allegedly causing indiscipline and assaulting another servitor on the temple premises on December 16, last year.

Biswanath has been suspended in accordance with Section 21 (A) of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, said the SJTA.

He has been barred to perform any rituals of the presiding deities during the suspension period, it added.

As per the allegations, Biswanath had allegedly attacked another servitor Madan Mohan Khuntia on the temple premises over some trivial issues.

The SJTA had served notices on the two servitors and asked him to submit their replies within seven days.

“The SJTA will not tolerate any indiscipline on the shrine premises. Stern action will be taken against the culprits,” said Jagannath temple chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee.