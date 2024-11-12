Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Energy and Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo today attended the Power Minister’s Conference at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi where he presented Odisha's ambitious plan for energy transition.

The Deputy CM was accompanied by Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy.



Singh Deo highlighted Odisha’s leadership in power sector reforms and its commitment to modernise its energy infrastructure while advancing India’s green energy goals. He further emphasized Odisha’s successful implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models in power distribution, noting that all the four DISCOMS in the State have improved operational efficiency and financial performance, while three of them i.e. TPCODL, TPWODL and TPNODL are placed in the top 10 performing Discoms as per the ratings of the Ministry of Power. This success, positions Odisha as

a leader in power sector reform.

Addressing about the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Singh Deo submitted that the State’s RDSS proposal of Rs.3,069 crore covering disaster-resilient infrastructure is under review by Govt. of India.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spoke about the state’s proactive implementation of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, and its efforts under the PM-Suryaghar scheme. In order to make the scheme more affordable for households, Odisha is considering to provide state financial assistance.

On power capacity, Singh Deo outlined that Odisha has ensured energy security of its citizens by sourcing 8,856 MW power and by 2030, Odisha aims to add 15,603 MW, with over half of this from renewable sources. The state is also planning to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Odisha is prioritizing energy storage solutions, with plans for over 10,000 MW of pumped storage plants (PSP). The Deputy Chief Minister urged the central government to extend financial support for PSPs, at par with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), to make these projects financially viable.

Singh Deo also called for central assistance in building the Green Energy Corridor Phase III to connect renewable energy projects to the national grid. He highlighted the need for expedited forest clearances for key transmission projects to ensure reliable power supply across the state.

Odisha’s energy sector continues to evolve as a model for efficient and sustainable power management. With a clear vision for a low-carbon future, the state is committed to reduce its dependence on fossil fuel by increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix. Through ongoing reforms, robust infrastructure development and strategic investments in renewable energy, storage and transmission, Odisha is set to play a significant role in India’s energy transition, ensuring its citizens have access to affordable, reliable, and clean energy, he added.