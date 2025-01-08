Bhubaneswar: The state government is committed to positioning Odisha as a leading place in the global tourism map, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

Parida was speaking at session titled 'Unraveling India’s Best Kept Secret’ on the first day of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) here.

“Odisha is endowed with an abundance of natural resources as well as timeless art, culture and tradition. The unique folk art, classical dance, folk dance, music, and culinary traditions of our state are recognized at the international level. The state government is committed to positioning Odisha as a leading place in the global tourism map,” said Parida.

The attendees of 18th PBD will explore various tourist spots in Odisha, thus familiarising themselves with our unique art, culture, and traditions. The government has been making continuous efforts to preserve and promote our cultural resources and tourism potential to attract more tourists, she added.

Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, highlighted various tourism products of Odisha, including the eco-retreats, during the session.

There was an extensive discussion on Odisha's famous temples, sanctuaries, forest resources, wildlife and culinary culture along with exchange of views on Odisha's global recognition for traditional cuisines at the event.

Among others, India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, CMD of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group Jyotsna Suri, co-founder and Managing Director of Wedding Line Chetan Bohra, and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odisha Tourism Balwant Singh were present on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo highlighted Odisha’s natural resources including long coastline, minerals and forest resources while describing the state as a favoured investment destination.

Singh Deo was speaking at a session titled ‘Odisha: A land of opportunities’.

“Odisha has abundant natural resources and skilled manpower. The state is a favourable destination for investment,” he said.

Singh Deo put emphasis on heritage tourism and wildlife tourism among others to boost tourist footfall in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Anu Garg stated that Odisha has moved from the category of low-income state to middle-income state category.

The state government is committed to elevate Odisha to the high-income category state, she said.

Participating in the discussion, renowned sports personality Padma Bhushan Abhinav Bindra put emphasis on the role of sports in Odisha's development.

Among others, the Chief Skill Officer of World Skill Center (Odisha), Brunce Poh, Chairman of Paradip Port, P.L. Haranadh, Director of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), Deepak Mishra, and Chief Development Officer of Bharat Biotech, Raches Ella participated in the discussion.