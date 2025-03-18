Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the academic session 2025-26. As part of this, the minimum age for admission to Class-I has been set at six years or above.

This decision was taken after consultations with educationists and experts to ensure the holistic academic development of students.

Additionally, to provide more flexibility to students, the deadline for completing six years of age has been extended from March 31 to September 1, the School and Mass Education Department said.