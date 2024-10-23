Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone 'Dana' is approaching the coast of Odisha, the State government has ramped up preparations to ensure the safety of its citizens. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed that over 5,000 relief centers have been established in districts vulnerable to the cyclone's impact.

These centers are equipped with essential supplies, including drinking water, food, milk for children, and medicines. The state government is planning to evacuate nearly 10 lakh people from at-risk areas, the minister said.

He also assured that the telecom network will remain operational during the cyclone, with the telecom department promising uninterrupted services. In terms of power supply, Tata Power has assured continuous electricity, with backup arrangements in place in case of disruptions, he added.