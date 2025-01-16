Bhubaneswar: Several workers are feared dead after a coal hopper collapsed at a cement plant in Odisha’s Sundargarh district toady.

The incident took place at Dalmia Cement Factory at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh.

The coal hopper collapsed while around a dozen workers, including a few women, were working at the site.

All the workers got trapped under tonnes of coal. On being informed, a rescue team with earthmovers and other heavy equipment rushed to the spot and launched an operation to rescue the trapped workers.

The police have also reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operation.

Hundreds of workers gathered at the main gate of the factory and blamed the authorities for the mishap. The workers alleged that they had urged the authorities to evaluate the structural status of the coal hopper but no one did listen to their request.