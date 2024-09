Bhubaneswar: In view of heavy rain that caused waterlogging on tracks in some stations in southern and western parts of the country, Railway authorities cancelled and diverted several trains passing through Odisha.

Cancelled trains list:

20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Express from Nanded on 02.09.2024

18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from LTT on 03.09.2024

20833 Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Express from Visakhapatnam on 02.09.2024.

20834 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam exp from Secunderabad on 02.09.2024.

20707/20708 Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad from both side on 02.09.2024.

Partial Cancellation:

20809 Sambalpur - Nanded Express from Sambalpur on 01.09.2024 will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Nanded.

Diversion of Train:

20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri on 01.09.2024 will run Via Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titilagarh, Raipur, Nagpur, Wardha.

20805 Visakhapatnam - New Delhi Express from Visakhapatnam on 01.09.2024 will run via Vizianagaram -Raipur- Nagpur

11020 Bhubaneswar - Mumbai Konark Express from Bhubaneswar on 01.09.2024 will run via Vijayawada, Guntur, Secunderabad.

12803 Visakhapatnam - Nizamuddin Express from Visakhapatnam on 02.09.2024 will run via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titilagarh, Raipur-Nagpur.

18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam exp from LTT on 01.09.2024 will run via Secunderabad, Pagidipalli, Guntur.

12804 Nizamuddin - Visakhapatnam exp from Nizamuddin on 01.09.2024 will run via Nagpur, Raipur, Titilagarh, Rayagada, Vizianagaram

11019 Mumbai - Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai on 01.09.2024 will run via Secunderabad, Pagidipalli, Guntur, Vijayawada.