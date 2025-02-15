Bhubaneswar: Athletes from Odisha clinched a total of 46 medals, including 14 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze at the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand.

The state secured the 12th position in the final ranking list and placed itself among the top 15 in the country.

To encourage and reward the outstanding performances of its athletes, the Odisha government has announced cash prizes of Rs 6 lakh for gold medalists, Rs 4 lakh for silver medalists and Rs 3 lakh for the bronze medalists.

Speaking on the occassion, Odisha’s Sports Minister Shri Suryabanshi Suraj stated, "This year, Odisha has made a mark in national games, securing a place among the top 15 states. Winning 46 medals, including 14 gold, is a significant achievement. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes. In recognition of their achievements we will felicitate them with cash awards. We are committed to support our sportspersons and will continue to support and nurture the sporting talent to shine on national and global stages."

A total of 302 athletes and 75 support staff represented Odisha at the 38th National Games. Among the standout performers, sprinter Animesh Kujur secured three gold medals, Gymnast Rakesh Patra won two golds, while gymnast Pranati Nayak bagged one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Cyclist Swasti Singh added to Odisha’s medal tally with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Additionally, Odisha athletes set new records in various categories, further strengthening the state's position as an emerging powerhouse in sports.