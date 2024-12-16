Bhubaneswar: With the onset of winter, entire Odisha is shivered under intense cold wave as 10 places recorded below 10 degree Celsius in last 24 hours.

Rourkela city recorded 5.7 degree C, becoming the coldest place in Odisha.

The mercury dropped in almost all places across Odisha in past 24 hours. As per the observations recorded by Bhubaneswar MeT at 8.30 AM today, Jagatsinghpur stood at 9.5 degree C, Dhenkanal a 9.6 degree C, Daringibadi 7.5 degree C, Phulbani 7 degree C, Sundargarh 9 degree C, Keonjhar 8.8 degree C, Jharsuguda 7.1 degree C and Angul 8 degree C.

The minimum temperature at Baripada and Nabarangpur was 10 degree C. Sonepur and Boudh recorded 10.5 and 10.8 degree C respectively yesterday night.

The night temperature declinced singnificantly in Bhubaneswar as the capital city registered 10.9 degree C. Cuttack city recorded 11.0 degree C in past 24 hours.