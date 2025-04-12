Cuttack: In an extremely inhuman incident, a three-year old girl sustained severe injuries after her father reportedly attacked her with a machete (Katuri) in Banki tehsil of Odisha's Cuttack district here today. The minor girl has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment at Kalapathar Hospital.

The accused father, who hails from Purunapani village, is absconding following the incident. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the accused and his wife were embroiled in a family dispute since four years. The couple was going through a rough patch and had frequent fights. On Saturday, when the accused got to know that his wife and daughter had gone to Kalapathar Hospital for flu treatment, he arrived at the location and attacked his minor daughter with the sharp weapon in which the three-year old sustained severe head injuries.

After acting out in a fit of rage and hacking his daughter, the accused man fled from the scene before the news spread.

Banki police on getting information, reached at the spot and started investigation. Till reports last came in, the accused was still on the run. Further details are awaited.