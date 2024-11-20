Cuttack: In a horrifying incident, a six-year old girl was allegedly raped at Trisulia in Barang in Odisha's Cuttack district. The minor girl has been admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishubhawan) in Cuttack in a critical state. The accused is reportedly absconding.

Parents of the victim, who are from Nayagarh and are working at a brick factory, have alleged that she was raped and that the accused hailed from Jharkhand and was working in the area. A complaint in this regard has been filed by them with Barang police and a case registered.

As per the allegations of the parents, they were at work and the child was alone at home when the incident took place. They also claimed they knew the accused since he was working in the same locality. Sources said the district child welfare authorities will meet the family soon for details of the incident.

Addressing mediapersons, Cuttack DCP confirmed the incident and said efforts are on to nab the accused. "The accused is from Jharkhand and was working in Trisulia. A case has been registered at Baranga police station. We are putting in all efforts to track him down," he said.

Further details are awaited.