Khallikote: In a shocking incident, a family dispute took a tragic turn after an elderly woman was beaten to death by her grandson in Khallikote block of Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The heinous act was reported from Naikanipalli village within Kodala police limits in Khallikote late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ani Swain, a resident of the village and the accused, her grandson Chitrasen Swain.

As per reports, Chitrasen was mentally unstable. On the fateful day, an argument over a family dispute broke out between Chitrasen and grandmother Ani. When the spat got uglier, Chitrasen lost his temper and attacked Ani. Eyewitnesses said he dragged her onto the road and started beating her up mercilessly. The assault was so severe that Ani died on the spot. By the time neighbours rushed to the elderly woman's rescue, she had succumbed. They immediately called the cops.

Kodala police, on being alerted by the villagers, rushed to the spot and nabbed Chitasen. He has been detained for interrogation and the body seized for postmortem, official sources informed. The exact reason behind the family dispute is being investigated, they added.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on the village.