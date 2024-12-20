Rourkela: Police have arrested three persons for allegedly holding a 15-year old captive and gang-raping her in Bisra in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The incident came to light after Uditnagar police arrested the trio. While the identities of the accused have not been disclosed yet, one of the accused was the girl's male friend, the other a youth from Bisra and the third a 55 year-old fish vendor in whose house the crime took place.

As per reports, the girl, who lived within Uditnagar police limits in Rourkela, had fled from home following some dispute with family members. Taking advantage of her precarious condition, her male friend and another youth approached her and offered to help her out. When she took the bait, the duo took her to a house in Green Garden area in Bisra, held her captive and allegedly gang-raped her. As the girl started bleeding, the youths took her to a doctor and then fled fearing police action.

Meanwhile, acting on the missing complaint of the girl's family, police managed to trace her. As the probe took off, police managed to arrest two of the accused from Bisra and the girl's friend from Rourkela. The trio was arrested after they confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Addressing mediapersons, zonal DSP Nirmal Mohapatra said the three persons were arrested after they confessed to the crime during questioning. They have been booked under section 70 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO and would be produced in a court on Friday.

This is the latest such incident in the recent months with two separate gang-rape cases of minor girls having taken place within RN Pali and Plant Site police limits in Rourkela on September 21 and 22 this year.