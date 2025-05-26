Kuchinda: Tension prevailed after a priest was detained by police on the charge of raping an 11 year-old girl within the premises of a well-known Shiva shrine in Kuchinda area of Odisha's Sambalpur district here today.

The shocking incident, which took place at the popular Mukteswar temple within Jamankira police limits, came to the fore after parents of the victim filed a police complaint and demanded justice for their daughter.

As per reports, the priest (45) on duty at Mukteswar temple on the day had gone to perform a puja in neighbouring Deogarh district. He had asked another priest in his neighbourhood to take over and carry out the rituals at the shrine in his absence. He had also directed his minor daughter, who was well-versed in the temple rituals, to assist the other priest.

Complying with her father, the girl had gone to the shrine and helped the other servitor. However, after carrying out the daily rituals of the deities, the minor was taking a nap in the rest room adjoining the "Bhoga Mandap" (hall where offerings for the deities are served) when the accused servitor allegedly attempted to rape her. While the girl managed to escape, she later narrated the ordeal to her parents after which the latter reached out to police for justice.

Acting on the complaint, Jamankira police registered a case and detained the priest. "The accused has been sent to Kuchinda hospital for medical examination. He has been detained for interrogation in this matter," official sources said, adding that the minor girl is currently being medically examined at the district headquarters hospital.