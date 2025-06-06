Berhampur: As rise in crimes against women continue unabated, two minor girls were allegedly gangraped by four youths in Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district.

Though the incident took place within Golanthara police limits three days back, it came to the fore after family members filed a complaint the following day.

As per reports, the minor girls who were cousins, had come to attend a wedding feast in the village but went missing mysteriously in the middle of the festivities on June 3 evening. Family members launched a frantic search in the area and later got to know that two youths present in the same event had lured the girls to an undisclosed location on the village outskirts. Along with two other accomplices, the boys had then taken turns to rape them before abandoning them in an isolated place.

Family members later found them and took the minor girls home. After getting to know about the sexual assault, they formally filed a police complaint seeking justice.

Acting on it swiftly, police registered a case and initiated a manhunt to nab the accused. The minor girls are being interrogated and their medical examination wiill be done today, official sources informed.

The incident has triggered massive outrage among locals who demanded strict action against the perpetrators and stricter safety measures for women and children.