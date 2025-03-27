Baripada: Amid rising cases of crimes against women, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her uncle in Baripada town of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The shocking incident came to light on Wednesday after the minor girl, a Class 10 student, reached out to the police for justice after finding out about her pregnancy. The accused, identified as Ganesh Mahakud of Jamda block, has been arrested following the complaint.

As per the complainant's allegations, Ganesh had married her aunt but after a few days of the wedding, he left his house and shifted to Baripada to live at his father in-law's house. Since the minor girl's family lived in the neighbourhood, both families kept interacting regularly. However, Ganesh was keeping an eye on the girl and he allegedly clicked videos and pictures of her bathing. He then started blackmailing her with her nude pictures and started raping her.

The girl has accused him of raping her for the last six months since October but kept quiet as she was threatened to keep her mouth shut. However, when she found out that she was two-three months pregnant, she lodged a complaint with police.

Following her complaint, a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered. Accused Ganesh, who had fled fearing police action, was eventually nabbed. He is being interrogated, informed official sources.