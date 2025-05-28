Khallikote/Gopalpur: In a horrifying incident, a woman allegedly hacked her husband to death over a family dispute in Gopalpur area in Odisha's Ganjam district here. The shocking crime took place in Talsara village within Beguniapada police limits.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Bhuiyan and the accused his wife, Reena Bhuiyan. As per reports, Narayan and Reena had a fallout over a family dispute.

The conflict took an ugly turn when Reena lost her temper and in a fit of rage, attacked Narayan with an axe on Tuesday night. After hacking him, she bludgeoned his head with a brick and killed him on the spot. She then hid the body at night after committing the crime.

Police, on getting information, arrived at the spot and started investigation. Though the exact turn of events is not established yet, we suspect it to be a case of family dispute. The cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy. We are probing all angles, they said.