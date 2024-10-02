Bhubaneswar: A day after a woman was allegedly looted and gang raped by two unidentified miscreants who broke into her flat within Maitri Vihar police limits in the State Capital, Commissionerate Police detained two persons in this connection. Though the incident took place on Sunday night, it came to the fore after the girl filed a police complaint at Maitri Vihar station following which police initiated a probe with a special squad and detained two suspects today.

As per reports, the victim was working in a private hospital and had recently moved into the flat with her two-year old daughter. On the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the woman went to sleep but forgot to lock the balcony.

At around 2 am, finding the door on the first floor open, the robbers broke into her flat. The woman had gone to the washroom while her daughter was sleeping when the accused entered the apartment. The latter then hid and waited for the victim to come out. When she did, they threatened her with a knife. When the child woke up and started crying, they threatened to kill her as well.

According to the police complaint, the intruders first looted the victim's gold chain and mobile phone. When they realised that the woman was alone with a child, they threatened to behead her daughter by placing a knife on the child's throat and then took turns to rape her. The miscreants then took her earrings, locked the door from outside and fled. In the morning, the woman sought help from neighbours to step out and then went straight to file a complaint.

It is suspected the miscreants entered the flat with help of bamboo sticks. Police said they are examining nearby surveillance footage as no CCTV cameras were installed in the apartment. A special squad has been formed and investigation is underway, police said.