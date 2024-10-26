Nayagarh: In a shocking incident that has triggered public outrage, police nabbed three youths for allegedly gangraping a 21-year-old woman in front of her fiance in a forested area in Odisha’s Nayagarh district. Not just that, the accused allegedly recorded the act and were blackmailing the woman with the video that went viral on social media.

The incident, which took place on October 20, came to the fore after the woman filed a complaint with Fategarh police on Friday.

As per reports, the woman, a resident of Cuttack, was visiting the Shri Ram Temple in Fategarh with her fiance last Sunday evening. While returning, the couple was intercepted by three youths near Pithakhai forest who first tied up the boy to a tree and then allegedly took turns to rape the woman while filming the entire act. The woman, in her complaint, further alleged that the the youths circulated the video and started blackmailing her after making it viral.

Confirming the incident, police said the three youths are being interrogated and investigation has been initiated. "The victim was returning from the temple with her fiance when the accused intercepted them. They threatened the boy with a knife and then gangraped the woman in front of him while recording the entire incident. A case has been registered and probe is underway. Medical examination of the victim will be done. Police will recreate the crime scene with the accused for more evidence," they added.

"All three accused involved in the gangrape have been apprehended. Their mobile phones and knife used in the crime have beens seized. Further investigation is being followed up," informed Nayagarh SP S. Susree.