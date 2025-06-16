Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her male friend on Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district yesterday.

The police have detained at least seven persons in connection with the crime.

The incident took place when the woman along with her male friend visited Gopalpur beach on the occasion of Raja festival yesterday.

A group of around 10 miscreants allegedly attacked the woman’s male friend and tied up his hands before sexually assaulting the victim, reports said.

As per reports, three miscreants took turns to rape the woman. The Gopalpur police registered a case in this regard and detained seven persons for questioning.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that all the accused persons are the residents of Hinjili area in Ganjam.