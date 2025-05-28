Bhubaneswar: The Asian Development Bank’s Water and Urban Development Forum (AWUF) 2025 held at the bank’s headquarters in Manila, the capital city of Philippines, today.

The forum brought global attention to the urgent need for affordable housing solutions in urban areas. It served as a collaborative platform to deliberate on sustainable and inclusive strategies to ensure ‘Housing for All’, particularly for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower income groups (LIG) who often face barriers to have a pucca house due to high construction and property costs.

The deliberations went beyond housing and focused on integrating key urban development components such as improving living standards, access to healthcare and education, skill development, and livelihood opportunities, essential for holistic urban transformation.

Panelists and experts from leading global institutions and countries—including UN-Habitat, Malaysia, India, and the Netherlands—shared innovative practices and experiences. These insights aimed to inform future housing policies and foster regional and international collaboration.

Representing Odisha, Debasis Singh, Additional Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, addressed the global gathering and highlighted the state’s exemplary journey toward achieving the vision of housing for all.

Singh spoke about the state government’s key achievements under various affordable housing initiatives, challenges and constraints in addressing urban housing needs, innovative models adopted to ensure inclusivity and sustainability, and strategic roadmap and opportunities ahead to scale housing solutions.

He emphasized Odisha’s commitment to creating resilient and inclusive urban spaces that uplift the quality of life for all, particularly the urban poor. Singh also called for stronger cooperation at national, regional, and city levels to accelerate progress toward the global housing agenda.

The session concluded with an agreement on the need for multi-level partnerships and knowledge sharing to address the housing crisis and build cities that are equitable, liveable and future-ready.