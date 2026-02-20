Bhubaneswar: The state government will set up a world-class Shree Jagannath Museum and Library at Odisha’s Puri town.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made this announcement while tabling the Budget proposal for the 2026-27 fiscal in the Odisha Assembly today.

Under the initiative, the state government will also carry out development work at Gundicha temple, Emar mutt and Raghunandan Library at the Holy Town.

“Our first and foremost priority is to preserve and propagate the Jagannath culture,” said Majhi.

The state government has made a Budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for this initiative, added the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the state government has introduced a digital hundi, christened as ‘Samarpan’ to facilitate online donation by the devotees towards Jagannath temple.

“Devotees from across the world can donate money to the Jagannath temple through the digital hundi. The initiative will connect the devotees with the 12th century shrine,” Majhi said.

The state government has allocated Rs 5 crore to carry out the inventory of ornaments and other valuables stored at Puri Jagannath temple, added the Chief Minister.